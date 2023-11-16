David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar shared a priceless moment as they exchanged jerseys on the sidelines of India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match in Mumbai on November 15. The football legend was in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium to watch the match and later, gifted a Lionel Messi No 10 jersey to Tendulkar. The Master Blaster in return, gave him an Indian cricket team jersey. The two legends of their respective sports exchanging and posing with the jerseys have gone viral. Football Legend David Beckham Congratulates Virat Kohli For His Record 50th ODI Century During IND vs NZ ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal Match (View Pic).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

