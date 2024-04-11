David Warner was seen preparing for Delhi Capitals' clash against Lucknow Super Giants, but with one of his daughters. In a video shared by Delhi Capitals on social media, Warner was seen training alongside his eldest daughter, Ivy Mae. He taught her how to take catches and also played a bit of football with her. Warner also gave her throwdowns as Ivy took guard and struck the ball. The video of Warner's training with Ivy Mae went viral on social media. Rishabh Pant Likely to Be Selected in India's Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli's Inclusion Certain: Report.

David Warner Trains With Daughter Ivy Mae

The most entertaining father - daughter duo on & off the field 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/GAhRhKpTp0 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)