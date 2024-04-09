India is all set to compete in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 i June after the ongoing IPL 2024. Since they have already played their last International assignments as the preparation of the World Cup ahead of the IPL, the selection panel of BCCI is currently tracking the performance of the Indian cricketers in the ongoing IPL and are about to make selection decisions based on it. Rohit Sharma is already announced as the captain of the side and he will lead the team in the upcoming mega event in USA and West Indies. Senior cricketers like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah are also guaranteed a spot. There has been speculations around Virat Kohli's selection and who will keep wickets in the T20 World Cup for India. Rishabh Pant's re-emergence in the IPL 2024 has opened new doors to the selectors. KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer His Unseen Magic Skills During Appearance at 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show', Video Goes Viral.

According to Cricbuzz, Rishabh Pant, who went off the radar of Indian cricket due to a dreadful accident more than 16 months ago, is in line for a recall into the Indian team. His recent performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) seem to have given him definite edge over his other contenders for the position and the Indian team and the think-tank is believed to be convinced that he is ready for international action. Unless he comes up with abysmally poor scores, he could be on the flight to the US and West Indies.

Meanwhile, it is almost certain that Virat Kohli will be in the squad. With more than 300 runs (316) in five matches, including a century, he is the highest scorer of the league so far and there is no way he is going to be left out, despite some conversation to the contrary about his strike rate. Dilemma still remains on the selection of the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh are likely to make it to the squad because of their recent experience with Team India. Mayank Yadav, who has impressed with his high pace is also being monitored by the selectors.

