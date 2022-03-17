David Warner was seen fixing the pitch using 'Thor Hammer' at the National Stadium in Karachi during the final day of Pakistan vs Australia second Test, on March 17. The video of him hammering the pitch has gone viral and his wife Candice couldn't resist but poke fun at the Australian cricketer. Reacting to the video, she wrote, "I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!!

See Her Tweet:

I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/hFhdFGqPTA — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) March 17, 2022

