David Warner's wife Candice took to social media to share an emotional post after the cricketer's final appearance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in a Boxing Day Test. The southpaw is playing his last Test series for Australia before retiring from the format and had earlier, bid goodbye to the fans after he was dismissed in the third innings of the match. Taking to Instagram, Candice shared a family photo at the MCG and wrote, "Last photo on the MCG with the family. @davidwarner31 we are proud to have been on this journey with you. @thewarner.sisters." Warner responded to the post, writing, "How good is family...We try our best no matter what and if we have put a smile on someone’s face then that’s all that matters. Thank you." Pat Cummins Replies to Mohammad Hafeez's 'Pakistan Played Better Than Other Team' Comment Following AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023, Video Goes Viral.

David Warner's Wife Candice Shares Family Pic at MCG

