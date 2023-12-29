Australia sealed another series victory at home against Pakistan as they defeated them in Melbourne in the 2nd Test. Australia are currently leading 2-0 in the three match series having defeated Pakistan in the first match at Perth. Pakistan fought valiantly in the second Test reaching a position of advantage multiple times but failed to hold on to it. After the match, Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez said if the entire game is summed up, Pakistan were the better team. When Pat Cummins was asked about this comment, he replied nonchalantly. 'Cool, glad we got the win'. Fans loved his epic response and made it viral on social media. Mitchell Starc Shows Nice Gesture, Gifts Young Fan His Boots After AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Pat Cummins Gives Epic Response to Mohammad Hafeez's Comment

