Jammu and Kashmir's pace sensation Auqib Nabi gets rewarded for his consistent domestic performances as he is purchased by Delhi Capitals for a whopping INR 8.40 Crore in the IPL 2026 auction. Nabi has been one of the best performers in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2025 and has contributed with the bat too. He is a value player and Delhi Capitals left no stone unturned to secure him in a fierce bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK Squad for IPL 2026: Akeal Hossein Sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 2 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Auqib Nabi Sold To Delhi Capitals for INR 8.40 Crore

We're back and next up are the uncapped all-rounders. Auqib Dar is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for INR 8.40 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)