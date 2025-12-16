After losing out two high-voltage bids for Cameron Green and Ravi Bishnoi, Chennai Super Kings secured their first buy of the auction in the form of Akeal Hossein. They needed a spinner after trading out Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin taking retirement. Akeal Hossein is a veteran in the T20 circuit with crafty left arm spin and the ability to bowl in the powerplay. He can contribute with the bat too. CSK benefitted by adding him to the squad for his base price for INR 2 Crore in the IPL 2026 auction. KKR Squad for IPL 2026: Matheesha Pathirana Sold To Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 18 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

