Kane Williamson won the toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad will bowl first against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 5. Kartik Tyagi, Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal will make their debuts for Sunrisers. For Delhi, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman misses out with Mandeep Singh, Ripal Patel, Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje included in the playing XI.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

