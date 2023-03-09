Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the next fixture of Women's Premier League 2023 at Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning decided to bat first. Delhi have made only one change as Minnu Mani replaced Arundhati Reddy. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have fielded an unchanged lineup.

Delhi Capitals Opt to Bat First

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)