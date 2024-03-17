Delhi Capitals would hope to forget such an innings after they could manage just 113 following a dramatic collapse in the WPL 2024 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meg Lanning won the toss and she along with Shafali Verma provided Delhi Capitals with a fiery start which saw them race to 64/0 in 7 overs. But a Sophie Molineux over turned it around completely with the Australian taking three wickets--dismissing Verma (44), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and Alice Capsey (0). From here on, it was RCB all the way. Shreyanka Patil also continued her impressive form by taking four wickets, including that of Lanning (23) while Asha Shobana took two wickets. Three Wickets in One Over! Sophie Molineux Dismisses Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey in Game-Changing Over During DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Final (Watch Video).

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Innings Update

