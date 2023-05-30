With CSK's fifth title win, the celebration do not seem to end as Deepak Chahar continued his dance celebrations post the CSK vs GT IPL final 2023 match. In a post shared by the CSK pacer’s sister, states that the post-game celebration continued till 5 AM in the morning. Talking to Twitter, Malti Chahar wrote, “Celebration is still going on even at 5 am in the morning 😁 what a match and what a win !! 💛 And what a season for our cherry!! @deepak_chahar9 from injuries to victory!! More love and power to you bro😘 #lifetime #memories #csk #win #whistlepodu #YelloveArmy #CSKvGT #GTvsCSK”

Deepak Chahar Dances, Rejoices

