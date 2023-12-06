India won the T20I Series against Australia post ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Notable absentee from the fifth and final game of the series was Indian Pacer Deepak Chahar, who later clarified the reasons behind his absence. In a personal interview, the 31-year-old experienced bowler revealed that his father had a brain stroke and needed emergency medical assistance. Upon providing the same, Chahar’s father – Lokendra Singh Chahar is out of danger and recovering well. Chahar thanked the cricket board authorities and the hospital medical staff for the help. He later explained that he won’t be part of the Indian team touring South Africa for the upcoming series until his father is completely okay. He also mentioned that he need to be with his father, who helped him to be the player and person he is today, and have informed to the authorities. Chahar has 47 wickets in 38 International games for India and was a member of the 2023 IPL winner Chennai Super Kings franchise. SA vs IND 2023-24: Indian Cricket Team Departs from Bengaluru for South Africa Tour (Watch Video).

Deepak Chahar Reveals Reason for Missing T20I vs Australia

