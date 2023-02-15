India women have registered a six-wicket victory against West Indies in their second ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match at Newlands Cricket Stadium, Cape Town. After winning the toss, West indies could only manage 118-6 in their 20-over quota. Deepti Sharma took three wickets and was the pick of the bowlers. Stafanie Taylor 42(40) ended up as the top scorer for the West Indies team. In reply, India managed to chase down this total within 18.1 overs. Richa Ghosh 44*(32) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur 33(42) stitched a very important partnership to take India home.

India Register Six-Wicket Victory Against West Indies

