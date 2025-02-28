Delhi Capitals Women continue their winning run in the WPL 2025 as they defeat Mumbai Indians Women comfortably by 9 wickets in WPL 2025 encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mumbai Indians batted first in the game but could score a only 123/9. Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani scalped three wickets each as only Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews could go past the mark of 20s. Chasing it, DC-W cruised comfortably as Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning killed the chase in the powerplay. Lanning remained unbeaten after scoring a half-century and took the DC-W over the finishing line. Annabel Sutherland Takes Sensational Catch To Dismiss Amelia Kerr During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals Defeat Mumbai Indians By 9 Wickets

