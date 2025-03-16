Delhi Capitals lost their third consecutive final in the Women's Premier League (WPL) tournament. The Meg Lanning-led side lost the championship match by eight runs against Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2025 on Saturday, March 15. After a heartbreaking loss, Delhi Capitals veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was spotted crying. Marizanne Kapp's eye was filled with tears following her side's third consecutive final defeat in WPL history. Talking about the match, Marizanne Kapp displayed class with her all-round performance. She took two wickets and smashed 40 runs while chasing 150 runs. Sadly, her performance was unsuccessful as the Mumbai Indians clinched their second title in the Women's Premier League history. Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2025; Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Beat Delhi Capitals in Final by Eight Runs To Claim Second Title in Women’s Premier League.

Marizanne Kapp Spotted ‘Crying'

Marizanne Kapp in tears with 3rd Final loss. The wait for the trophy continues for Delhi Capitals. #CricketTwitter #WPL2025 pic.twitter.com/hM6gHdG0Tp — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) March 15, 2025

