Manish Pandey, veteran Indian batter, was sold to Delhi Capitals for 2.4 crores. The right handed batter was signed by Delhi after he was released by the Lucknow Super Giants. He will add depth to Delhi's thin domestic batting department.

Manish Pandey Signs For DC

Manish Pandey is up next under the capped batters category His base price is INR 1 crore Current bid for INR 2.4 Crore at the moment and that will be the winning bid @DelhiCapitals acquire @im_manishpandey #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

