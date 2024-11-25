Delhi Capitals has secured a deal for a wicket-taking bowler, none other than Darshan Nalkande. Only DC came in with a bid and secured the bowler for the base price of INR 30 lakh. This increases their squad depth into the section of bowlers. Nalkande can be used as parttime bowler as well. It will be interesting to see how Delhi will utilise his talent. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: LSG Sign M Siddharth for INR 75 Lakh, Digvesh Singh for INR 30 Lakh.

Darshan Nalkande in IPL 2025

