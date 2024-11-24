Harry Brook's deal has been secured by the Delhi Capitals for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. DC invested INR 6.25 Crore for Harry Brook. They also had a RTM card, but they were not required to use it. Harry Brook stays at Delhi Capitals and will continue to be part of their alliance. Brook can be used as a big hitter as the star England batsman has been performing well in the T20 format. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Aiden Markram Goes to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 Crore.

Harry Brook Joins Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025

What a start after the break! 👌@DelhiCapitals acquire Harry Book for INR 6.25 Crore! 🔥#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

