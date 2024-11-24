Veteran Indian cricketer KL Rahul was purchased for 14 crore by the Delhi Capitals (DC) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. During the bid, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also showed their interest in Rahul but backed off. Delhi Capitals came in and had a bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Ultimately, the bidding war was won by Delhi Capitals. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Liam Livingstone Goes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 8.75.

KL Rahul in Delhi Capitals

