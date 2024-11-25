Delhi Capitals secure back-to-back players during the acceleration round at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Madhav Tiwari was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for the price of INR 40 lakh. This has strengthened their squad more and more when we look at the squad depth. Madhav Tiwari will proudly wear the Delhi Capitals jersey during the IPL 2025. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Delhi Capitals Sign Tripurana Vijay for INR 30 Lakh, Madhav Tiwari for INR 40 Lakh; Bevon Jacobs Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 40 Lakh.

Madhav Tiwari in IPL 2025

