Delhi Capitals have acquired the Indian pacer T Natarajan going into the IPL 2025 season. DC battled it out with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and invested INR 10.75 crore to secure the deal for T Natarajan. This will be the beginning of a new journey for T Natarajan after playing for Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: T Natarajan Goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 10.75 Crore.

T Natarajan Joins Delhi Capitals Ahead of IPL 2025

