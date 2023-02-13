Delhi Capitals are on a streak as they pick up Shafali Verma for INR 2 Crore after the securing of Jemimah Rodrigues. They have seemingly locked their targets of hard-hitting Indian stars and considering the firepower Shafali adds at the top of the order, Delhi Capitals will pack a punch in the powerplay during the WPL 2023 season.

Shafali Verma Sold to DC For INR 2 Crore

She is SOLD TO @DelhiCapitals 💙for INR 2 Crore 👏👏#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

