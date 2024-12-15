Last edition's runner-up, Delhi Capitals, purchased rising talent N. Charani for INR 55 lakh during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction, held in Bengaluru on Sunday. The uncapped player saw a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals before the two-time finalists, Delhi, signed her. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: N Charani Goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 55 Lakh; Sonal Thakur, Laura Harris Unsold.

N. Charini Will Play WPL 2025 for DC

N. Charani will don the @DelhiCapitals jersey 🙌🙌 She's SOLD for INR 55 Lakh 👏👏#TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)