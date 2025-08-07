The 11th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 will be a contest between unbeaten Central Delhi Kings and seventh-placed South Delhi Superstarz. The Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, August 7. The Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL 2025 cricket match will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Delhi Premier League 2025 edition. Fans can watch the Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Star Network's official OTT platform, JioHotstar, will provide live streaming of the Delhi Premier League T20 2025. Fans can watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide Delhi Premier League 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans will need to purchase either match-specific passes for Rs 19 or a tour pass for all games, worth Rs 69. Delhi Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About DPL Season Two.

