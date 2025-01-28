Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is all set to play in the next round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 group stages for Delhi against Railways. The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match is all set to commence from January 30 and has a start time of 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). JioCinema has confirmed that they will telecast the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. Hence fans can get the Virat Kohli match live streaming available on JioCinema mobile app and website for free. Virat Kohli Joins Delhi Team’s Practice Session Ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Against Railways (Watch Video).

Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Featuring Virat Kohli Live Streaming to be Available on JioCinema

So @BCCI is making arrangements and #ranjitrophy2025 match between Delhi and Railways will be streamed on @JioCinema. #ViratKohli — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) January 28, 2025

