After back-to-back defeats in the recent Test series – against New Zealand and Australia, many India national cricket team players were expected to play the domestic matches. With top-tier Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches going on, players like Rohit Sharma, and Shivam Dube were part of the tournament. Virat Kohli is also expected to feature in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches. He will represent the Delhi Cricket Team. Recently he was seen in the practice session ahead of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. Kohli will play in a Ranji Trophy match after a 12-year break. Watch the video below. Virat Kohli Shows Heartwarming Gesture As He Gifts Gloves to Fan After Practice Session at Alibaug, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Joins Practice Session Ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

#RanjiTrophy Virat Kohli training at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of Delhi’s Ranji match against Railways. 12 years since he last played. pic.twitter.com/pqAhLStTSA — Samreen Razzaqui (@SamreenRazz) January 28, 2025

Another Video of Virat Kohli with Delhi Cricket Team

Virat Kohli is here. Having a chat with Delhi manager Mahesh Bhati. #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/mEVIOBMVYS — Pratyush Raj (@pratyush93_raj) January 28, 2025

