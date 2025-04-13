Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Devdutt Padikkal has now completed scoring a total of 1000 runs for the franchise in the Indian Premier League. Achieving this feat, Devdutt Padikkal is now the only second Indian batsman after the legend Virat Kohli to score a thousand runs for RCB in the IPL. Devdutt Padikkal is now the eight-highest run-getter in RCB's history, with a total of 1003 runs after the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match. IPL 2025 is the third season for Devdutt Padikkal with RCB, he played his first two, IPL 2020 and IPL 2021 with the franchise, and returned only this year, after playing for RR and LSG in the middle. IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Batter Devdutt Padikkal Credits Preseason Hard Work After Scoring Runs Against Mumbai Indians.

Devdutt Padikkal's 1000 Runs For RCB:

Devdutt Padikkal - 2️⃣nd Indian after Virat Kohli to complete 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs for RCB in the IPL! ❤️ https://t.co/kiPrugoJQg — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 13, 2025

