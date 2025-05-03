Dewald Brevis once again showed why he was such a good fielder as he pulled off a great catch to dismiss Jacob Bethell during the RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3. This happened in the 10th over of the first innings, bowled by Matheesha Pathirana, when Jacon Bethell attempted a pull shot but only got a top-edge. For a while, it seemed that the ball would land safely,y but Dewald Brevis had other ideas. The South African youngster charged in the direction of where the ball would have landed and pulled off a forward dive to grab the catch. The spectacular catch from Dewald Brevis ended Jacob Bethell's onslaught, with the England star hitting 55 runs off 33 balls. Virat Kohli Equals David Warner's Record of Most Half-Centuries in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Watch Dewald Brevis' Catch Here:

Outstanding catch! 🙌 It needed something special to stop #JacobBethell, who was set to explode 👊 after a brilliant fifty & #DewaldBrevis delivered just that! ✅ Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/dl97nUeINj #IPLonJioStar 👉 #RCBvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star… pic.twitter.com/HH9ukfa9Hm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)