Dewald Brevis struck a magnificent 'No-Look Six' off Rashid Khan's bowling during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2024 on Sunday, March 24. The South African youngster got down on one knee and struck the ball hard, sending the ball flying down the ground. Brevis is however, no stranger to such shots, having memorably hit some during the SA20. Interestingly, the bowler Rashid Khan also made the news for hitting a no-look six during the Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I series. Dog Interrupts Play During GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Videos Go Viral.

Dewald Brevis Hits No-Look Six

