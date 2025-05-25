Cricket

Rashid Khan Equals Mohammed Siraj’s Unwanted Record of Most Sixes Conceded in Indian Premier League Season, During GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Rashid Khan equalled Mohammed Siraj's unwanted record of most sixes conceded in an Indian Premier League season during Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match.

May 25, 2025 05:21 PM IST

Gujarat Titans star leg spinner Rashid Khan achieved an unwanted record during the Indian Premier League 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. Rashid Khan equalled Mohammed Siraj's record of most sixes conceded in an IPL season. The Gujarat leg-spinner has conceded 31 sixes in the IPL 2025 till now. Mohammed Siraj conceded a similar number of maximums during the 2022 edition. With Gujarat being qualified for the playoffs, it is expected that Rashid might end up breaking this unwanted bowling record. During the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat and Chennai, Rashid had a poor day with the ball. In four overs, the wily leg spinner conceded 42 and took the wicket of CSK opener Devon Conway. IPL 2025: Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Table-Toppers Gujarat Titans To Secure Top-Two Finish in Indian Premier League Points Table. 

Rashid Khan Equals Mohammed Siraj’s Unwanted Record

