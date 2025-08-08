Did Rajasthan Royals announce Dhruv Jurel as their new captain? Fans shared their reactions as the franchise congratulated the young wicketkeeper-batter after he was named captain of Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025. 'Ek hoga jo stumps ke peeche se game badal dega' (There'll be one who'll change the game from behind the stumps), RR wrote on social media. While Rajasthan Royals congratulating 'Captain' Dhruv Jurel on social media does not have any other layer to it, the timing of all of this happening is what drew the attention of fans. Coincidentally, on the same day that Dhruv Jurel was named Central Zone captain, reports of Sanju Samson seeking an exit from the franchise emerged. Sanju Samson has been an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals' franchise and even led the side to the final in 2022. Fans felt that through this post, Rajasthan Royals also might have dropped a hint on who their next captain is should Sanju Samson end up leaving ahead of IPL 2026. See some reactions. Captain Sanju Samson Seeks Exit From RR Before IPL 2026 Auction; Rajasthan Royals Yet To Decide.

Rajasthan Royals Congratulate 'Captain' Dhruv Jurel

Ek hoga jo stumps ke peeche se game badal dega 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P5cK4hX5mf — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 8, 2025

'Dhruv Jurel is Rajasthan Royals' New Captain?'

Dhruv Jurel is Rajasthan Royals’ new captain? Not Jaiswal or Parag?#RR https://t.co/IuGypm67eT — Vedansh (@vedansh62764931) August 8, 2025

'Rajasthan Royals Announced Jurel as Captain'

So Rajasthan royals announced jurel as captain of RR 👌👌 https://t.co/JnTJ9cdYVP — chinmay (@onlycm97) August 8, 2025

Another Fan Felt RR Announced Its Captain for IPL 2026

I thought you just announced your Captain for IPL 2026 with a post https://t.co/5vqJNWdT1L — Nireekshan (@Nireekshanchand) August 8, 2025

'Ek Teer Se Do Nishane'

Ek teer se do nishane https://t.co/Srx868gbkw — Ankit Chaudhary (@Ankit_Sihag_) August 8, 2025

'Situational Awareness from RR'

Duleep trophy my friends😭😭 look at the jersey at least, but what situational awareness from RR as well😭😭 https://t.co/miK5hEKBcb — Whine and Jeez (@dibblydobblr) August 8, 2025

