Jasprit Bumrah bowled a sensational delivery to castle Ryan Rickelton during the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, November 14. The South Africa National Cricket Team got off to a flying start, scoring 57 runs in 10 overs and Ryan Rickelton looked set for a big score, playing some crisp shots. But Jasprit Bumrah provided the India National Cricket Team with the breakthrough, getting the wicket of Ryan Rickelton. He came round the wicket and bowled a length ball which beat the edge of Ryan Rickelton's bat and hit the stumps. ‘Only Toss I’m Going To Win Is Hopefully in the WTC Finals’ Shubman Gill Reacts After Losing Yet Another Toss, This Time in IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Sensational Delivery to Castle Ryan Rickelton

A moment of pure magic from Jasprit Bumrah! 💙 One cracking delivery, one stunned batter and India strike early with a big breakthrough. 👊🇮🇳#INDvSA 1st Test LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/uK1oWLgsfx pic.twitter.com/j29zBV39Z6 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)