Did Preity Zinta hug Vaibhav Suryavanshi after the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match? Rajasthan Royals faced Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18 and the Shreyas Iyer-led side came out on top by 10 runs in the end, going on to secure a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. After the match, Punjab Kings co-owner interacted with the players and a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on social media showed her shaking hands with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi and talking to him. However, there is no truth to the claims of Preity Zinta hugging Vaibhav Suryavanshi during the interaction. The video has been used to generate morphed pictures showing the two hugging, which have, in turn, gone viral on social media. Preity Zinta also took note of the fact that several news outlets reported based on the morphed images and stated that she was 'surprised' at this. Was Abhishek Sharma Slapped Post On-Field Altercation With Digvesh Rathi During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match? Misleading Claims Published by News Websites.

Preity Zinta Meets Vaibhav Suryavanshi After RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Morphed Pics of Preity Zinta Hugging Vaibhav Suryavanshi Go Viral

However, these visuals have been digitally altered. Preity Zinta has clarified that the image is morphed and entirely fake. The original video shared on the Rajasthan Royals' social media platforms shows Preity Zinta and Vaibhav Suryavanshi exchanging handshakes. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/aT3OjTSVRT — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) May 20, 2025

Preity Zinta Reacts as Edited Pics of Her Hugging Vaibhav Suryavanshi Go Viral

This is a morphed image and fake news. Am so surprised now news channels are also using morphed images and featuring them as news items ! — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)