Dinesh Chandimal was sensational in the 2nd Test against Australia as he brought up his first-ever double century in the longest format. His knock helped Sri Lanka to a score of 554 runs and a 190-run lead in the first innings.

💯💯 Dinesh Chandimal brings up his maiden double ton in Test cricket! 🔥🔥#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/SlaHMIxEg7 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)