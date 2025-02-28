Aiming to win their second match in a row, Sri Lanka Masters will take on Australia Masters in the ongoing International Masters League (IML) 2025. The Sri Lanka vs Australia IML 2025 match will be played on February 28, and be held at Reliance Stadium Vadodara, which will began the second-leg of the tournament. The IML 2025 match will commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 are official broadcast partner of IML 2025 and will provide Sri Lanka Masters vs Australia Masters match viewing options in India on Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV channels. JioStar owns the rights to digital streaming and will have viewing options for the SL vs AUS IMLT20 2025 match on JioHotstar app and website. IML 2025: Chris Gayle, Sulieman Benn Guide West Indies Masters to Second Win, Beat England Masters by Eight Runs.

Sri Lanka vs Australia IML 2025 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)