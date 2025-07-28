Former India national cricket team star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin slammed fake news spreaders who shared fake quotes, saying it was not said by him. R Ashwin wrote, "Don’t associate me with this fake news. Shame on those who trigger all this." Following the news of Team India playing arch-rivals Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, a fake quote got circulated over the internet, where Ravichandran Ashwin said (as per the quote) that the World Championship of Legends 2025 match against Pakistan was cancelled because it involved small money, but the Asia Cup match would go on because high-money is involved. R Ashwin cleared doubts over the commenting, posting that it's fake news. Indian Cricket Team Schedule for Asia Cup 2025: Check List of Matches for Men in Blue in Eight-Nation Tournament.

R Ashwin Bashes Fake News Circulators:

Don’t associate me with this fake news. Shame on those who trigger all this https://t.co/9IlYcvYhwx — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 28, 2025

