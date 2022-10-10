Former India captain Kapil Dev has made a simple suggestion to players who feel pressure. During an event, Kapil claimed that he has heard on TV that players in Indian Premier League (IPL) are under pressure and thus he suggested them not to feature in the cash-rich league. "I hear a lot of times on TV that there's a lot of pressure on players to play in the IPL. Then I only say one thing, don't play. If a player has passion, there will be no pressure. I can't understand these American terms, like depression. I'm a farmer and we play because we enjoy the game, and there can't be any pressure while enjoying the game," Kapil said.

Watch Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)