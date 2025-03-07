On day 3 of the ECL 2025 season, Haryanvi Hunters and Dynamic Delhi will face each other in match number 7. Haryanvi Hunters vs Dynamic Delhi will be played at Indira Gandhi Indoor Cricket Stadium in Delhi and has a start time of 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 7. Sony sports Network has broadcasting rights to the ECL 2025 season. Fan can watch, Haryanvi Hunters vs Dynamic Delhi match on Sony Sports Ten 5 Channels. The Haryanvi Hunters vs Dynamic Delhi ECL 2025 live Streaming will be available on ECL YouTube Channel, WAVES App, SonyLIV and JioTV. ECL T10 2024 Final: Elvish Yadav’s Haryanvi Hunters Win 2024 Entertainers Cricket League, Defeat Anurag Dwivedi’s Lucknow Lions by 8 Wickets.

Haryanvi Hunters vs Dynamic Delhi ECL 2025 T10 Match Live on Sony Sports Network

3️⃣ 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐒 𝐎𝐍 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐖𝐀𝐘 🤩 You can only expect high-stake action & entertainment today! 💥#Cricket #ECLT10 #TheChaseIsOn pic.twitter.com/o3VPhplzF9 — Entertainers Cricket League (@eclt10league) March 7, 2025

