Ed Sheeran has been absolutely loving his time in India! The star singer earlier met the England national cricket team in Pune during his concert and his love for the game saw him attend a Rajasthan Royals camp. The voice behind famous tracks like 'Shape of You' and 'Perfect', Ed Sheeran was spotted joining a Rajasthan Royals camp where he wore a jersey with the legendary Shane Warne's name written on the back. He went on to play cricket with Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande. Some of Ed Sheeran's shots impressed Riyan Parag, who said that the English singer has good bat swing, something that left him pleasantly surprised. At the end, he gave Ipswich Town jerseys to Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande while posing with a Rajasthan Royals jersey. 'Not Even Taylor Swift!' Rajasthan Royals Share Unique Birthday Greeting for Ex-Australian Spinner Brad Hogg As He Turns 54.

Ed Sheeran Plays Cricket With Rajasthan Royals Stars

Won the toss and asked @edsheeran to bat first! 💗 pic.twitter.com/k9TFcU6dev — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 11, 2025

