Shubman Gill equalled Rohit Sharma's record of most centuries for the India national cricket team in ICC World Test Championship history. The Indian cricket Team Test captain achieved this glorious feat during the fourth Test against the England national cricket team at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 27. Rohit scored nine Test centuries in 40 matches in the WTC tournament. Gill played a superb knock of 103 runs off 238 balls during the second innings of Team India in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. The right-handed batter also became the first Indian batter after 35 years to hit a Test century at Old Trafford. Previously, Sachin Tendulkar scored a century at the same venue in 1990. Shubman Gill Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Star Batter Becomes First Indian Batter After 35 Years To Hit Test Century in Manchester During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Equals Record of Most Hundreds in WTC History for India

Most hundreds for India in WTC history 9* - Shubman Gill (66 Inns) 9 - Rohit Sharma (69 Inns) 6 - Rishabh Pant (67 Inns) 5 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (44 Inns) 5 - Virat Kohli (79 Inns) 5 - KL Rahul (53 Inns) 4 - Mayank Agarwal (33 Inns) pic.twitter.com/GOhn0U8Q4P — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 27, 2025

