Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan and others shared wishes for fans and their families as the world celebrated Eid 2022. Cricket stars took to Twitter to extend wishes for the fans on this auspicious day.

Check out their wishes here:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Wasim Jaffer:

Suresh Raina:

Mohammed Shami:

Suryakumar Yadav:

Irfan Pathan:

Wahab Riaz:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)