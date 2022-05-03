Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan and others shared wishes for fans and their families as the world celebrated Eid 2022. Cricket stars took to Twitter to extend wishes for the fans on this auspicious day.

Check out their wishes here:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Wishing a very happy and prosperous Eid to everyone. Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak!#EidMubarak — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 3, 2022

Wasim Jaffer:

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating 🤗 May this Eid bring good health, happiness, and prosperity in our lives. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/564Zx4xMwx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 3, 2022

Suresh Raina:

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, my best wishes to everyone! May this festival bring peace, love & light. #EidMubarak 🌙 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 3, 2022

Mohammed Shami:

Suryakumar Yadav:

Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr 🌙#EidMubarak ✨ — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 3, 2022

Irfan Pathan:

Eid Mubarak to all. Miss my family on this auspicious day but celebration with all of you makes its special. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/huyhWMl5ti — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 3, 2022

Wahab Riaz:

Eid Greetings to everyone from me and my family with love ♥️✨#Eid2022 pic.twitter.com/7sVCpn2o65 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) May 3, 2022

