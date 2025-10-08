The Australia women's national cricket team are facing the Pakistan women's national cricket team in the ninth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 8, starting at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Australia Women vs Pakistan Women cricket match is being held at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Pakistan have won the toss and selected to field first. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the Australia women's national cricket team vs Pakistan women's national cricket team match scorecard can scroll down below. IND-W vs PAK-W Memes Go Viral As India Beat Pakistan by 88 Runs in ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Live Score Updates

A riveting #CWC25 contest brewing in Colombo 👊 Watch #AUSvPAK LIVE action 👉 https://t.co/MNSEqhJP29 Follow updates 👇https://t.co/hTkx1l5oeE — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)