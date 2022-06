Joe Root received a 'hero's welcome' as he entered the Lord's pavilion after scoring a terrific century that helped England clinch a five-wicket win over New Zealand at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, June 5. Root walked into the pavilion with applauses flowing in from both sides. He also hugged skipper Ben Stokes.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)