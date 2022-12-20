England have registered a brilliant 8-wicket victory against Pakistan at the National Stadium, Karachi. With this, they have become the first team to whitewash Pakistan in a Test series at Pakistan. Throughout the series, Brendon McCullum's side played a very aggressive brand of cricket and came out on top at crucial junctures. This is also England's first away Test series victory against Pakistan since the 2000/01 Pakistan vs England series. Amanda Wellington Buys Herself A Saree, Australian Cricketer Now Figuring Out How to Wear It!

England Whitewash Pakistan

This is the first time in the history of Pakistan cricket that they have been whitewashed in Pakistan in a Test series #PAKvENG #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) December 20, 2022

