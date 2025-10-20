England scalp 1-0 lead in the T20I series against New Zealand as they defeat the hosts in the second T20I at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. Opener Phil Salt (85) took the attack to the New Zealand and he received strong support from captain Harry Brook (78) at the other end. Powered by Tom Banton's quickfire 29 at the back end, England posted an intimidating 236/4 on the board. Chasing it, New Zealand lost wickets at regular interval. Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman continued the fight for some more time, but Adil Rashid scalped a four-wicket haul and helped England close the game down. Liam Dawson, Luke Wood and Brydon Carse scalped two wickets each. New Zealand Squad for ODIs vs England Announced: Kane Williamson to Return to International Cricket, Mitchell Santner to Captain Kiwis.

England Beat New Zealand By 65 Runs in 2nd T20I

A dominant victory in Christchurch! 💪 We win by 65 runs to take a 1-0 series lead 👊 pic.twitter.com/bCE1UNUvV3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 20, 2025

