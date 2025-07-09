England playing XI for the 3rd Test against India has been announced and the highlight of it is the return of Jofra Archer. The tearaway pacer was included in the England National Cricket Team ahead of the 2nd Test, but the management decided against tinkering with the winning combination that secured victory in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series opener in Leeds. Now that he has been included, Jofra Archer is all set to play his first Test match since 2021, which coincidentally was against India in Ahmedabad. Jofra Archer has replaced Josh Tongue in England's playing XI. England will look to bounce back after suffering a humiliating 336-run defeat at Edgbaston in the second Test. Latest ICC Rankings 2025: Harry Brook Reclaims Top Test Batter Spot, Shubman Gill Rises to Career-Best Number Six.

England Playing XI for 3rd Test vs India

One change for Lord's 🔁 After a four year wait... Jofra returns to Test Cricket 😍 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2025

