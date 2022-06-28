England's limited-overs skipper, Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from international cricket. Morgan led the Three Lions to their maiden World Cup triumph in 2019. The 35-year-old played 115 T20Is, 248 ODIs and 16 Test matches for the national team.

You’ve changed English cricket forever. An innovator 🏏 A motivator 💪 A champion 🏆 Your legacy will live on...#ThankYouMorgs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a32SSvCDXI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2022

