Virat Kohli is currently training for the Two-Test match series against West Indies. Ahead of the series, Kohli took to Twitter to share pictures from his workout session. Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli wrote, “Everyday should be a leg day 🦵. 8 years and counting. 🙌”

Virat Kohli Posts Pics of Determined Workout

Everyday should be a leg day 🦵. 8 years and counting. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MgQK7LZHzI — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)