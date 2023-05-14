Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeping batter, Heinrich Klaasen, has been fined 10 per cent of the match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct during a match between the SRH and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played on Saturday.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen has been fined 10 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 58 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on May 13," IPL said in an official statement after the match.

LSG registered a seven-wicket victory against SRH in the match.

IPL further in its statement said, "Klaasen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 which states the use of public criticism/inappropriate comment in the IPL's Code of Conduct."

"Lucknow Super Giants' Amit Mishra has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct. Mr Mishra admitted to level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct which states abuse of equipment during the match. Mr Mishra accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it said.

There was an altercation between fans and the LSG dugout in the 19th over of the first innings of SRH. The incident occurred when the umpire denied Abdul Samad a waist-high no-ball against Avesh Khan in the 3rd ball.

Initially, the on-field umpire deemed it as a no-ball, but LSG opted for a review of the decision.

The matter went to the third umpire, and the initial decision was overturned, thus enraging the fans as well as SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen.

The South African batter went to the umpire to protest against the decision in an animated fashion.

As everybody on the field started to process the decision, LSG members were seen pointing at the crowd.

The actual incident that provoked the fans has not been revealed, but reports emerged with claims of fans throwing nuts and bolts at the LSG dugout.

The game was halted for a few minutes after the on-field umpire intervened. Andy Flower was also seen having a chat with the umpire. (ANI)

